'Live with Kelly and Ryan' is reportedly returning to its regular studio in September.

The long-running chat show - which is hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest - will return to its studio in New York City on September 8, according to E! News.

The upcoming series will actually premiere on September 7, when a special episode called 'Live's Labor Day Cookout' - featuring the likes of Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge - will be broadcast.

The following day will see Kelly and Ryan return to the studio, with the show set to feature Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, and Josh Groban, as well as new 'Dancing with the Stars' host Tyra Banks, in the coming weeks.

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' has been filmed remotely since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently hailed her late co-star Regis Philbin, saying the popular presenter taught her to ''be herself''.

The 49-year-old star co-hosted 'Live' alongside Regis between 2000 and 2011, and she looked back on their partnership after he passed away at the age of 88 in July.

Kelly said: ''What I think my biggest takeaway from the 11 years that I shared with him was that you have to be yourself.

''You cannot be one person on camera and a different person once the light goes off or the audience is gone, you have to be who you are.''

Prior to that, Kelly and Ryan both praised 'Live's former host on Instagram, saying he ''left the world in a better place''.

They wrote: ''We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on 'Live' for more than 23 years.

''We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.''