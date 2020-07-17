Kelly Ripa joked she will only come back to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' if she doesn't have to wear ''pants or bottoms''.

The television presenter has been broadcasting the show from her home since the coronavirus pandemic started and she quipped that if she does have to go back to the studio in September, she wants to be able to feel free.

Ryan said: ''We started this in March, and one of the things that we love most is the interaction that we get to have. We have plenty of conversations just before the show, and of course we have conversations on the show. And as of now they're telling us September, that we'd be back in the studio in some way in person.''

Whilst she added on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: ''I'm not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind. I like this from the waist up sort of thing that we're doing. So I think we should build a studio that you can't see what we're wearing from the waist down. It's the only way I'm coming back.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously confessed she has been wearing ''beach cover-ups'' to cover her night clothes whilst filming her talk show from home.

She said: ''I'm wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now. I just slip that over my nightgown. That's what I'm doing.''

Kelly has been without a lot of her clothes, hair product and makeup because it has been left in the studio, which is closed amidst the lockdown.

She added: ''I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help. All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.''