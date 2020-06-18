Kelly Ripa has been wearing ''beach cover-ups'' to cover her night clothes whilst filming her talk show from home.

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' host has been broadcasting the programme from her home amidst the coronavirus pandemic and she has opened up about her new outfit choices as a result of it.

Speaking on the US talk show, she said: ''I'm wearing a literal beach cover-up as clothes now. I just slip that over my nightgown. That's what I'm doing.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted she needs a haircut ''desperately'' as she feels it is too ''risky'' to cut her own locks off at home.

She said: ''I need a haircut desperately. I've been trimming it myself with kitchen scissors but I really want to lop it off. I want to give myself a bob, but the scissors are just too dull. It's too risky, it's just too risky.''

Kelly has been without a lot of her clothes, hair product and makeup because it has been left in the studio, which is closed amidst the lockdown.

She added: ''I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help. All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.''

Kelly has also been suffering with some ''quarantine anxiety'' in her household recently.

She said: ''We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's stemming more from my end of things because I realise that my firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected. There's going to be an online - I'm not sure how it's going to work - but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind.''