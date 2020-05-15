Kelly Ripa has been suffering with some ''quarantine anxiety'' in her household recently.

The television presenter admits it has been a particularly weird time recently as her son Michael has just recently graduated from university.

She said: ''We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's stemming more from my end of things because I realise that my firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected. There's going to be an online - I'm not sure how it's going to work - but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind.''

Michael had been studying film at New York University and whilst Kelly had been gutted she was unable to throw him a big party, Michael didn't seem so bothered by the whole thing and said it wasn't a ''big deal''.

Speaking on Live With Kelly and Ryan, she added: ''He's such a good person and a hard worker that we wanted some big event celebrating him. And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'It's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.' Because I think a lot of kids are really devastated and rightly so that they worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all.''

Kelly previously confessed her children won't hug her during the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: ''Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret: I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because ... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents ... I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won't hug me. And I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'''