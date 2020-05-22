Kelly Ripa has been secretly filming 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' during lockdown from the Caribbean.

The 49-year-old TV presenter has been hosting her morning talk show from a house in the tropical region, after Kelly, her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children - Joaquin, 17, Lola, 18, and Michael, 22 - decided to move away from their home in New York City a few months ago.

The family was already in the Caribbean when the coronavirus lockdown was introduced, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

Kelly had tried to keep news of her current location quiet, but her daughter Lola revealed their secret when she posted a photo of them landing in the Caribbean on her Instagram Story.

The presenter recently told an ABC virtual town hall: ''We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family, of course.

''And we arrive and three days later the entire world changed, really, everything shut down, the government shut down, our country shut down.

''I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.''

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest - Kelly's regular co-host on the show - recently returned to work following a bout of ''exhaustion''.

The presenter appeared on the 'American Idol' finale on Sunday (17.05.20) but later missed an episode of 'Live'.

After returning to the show on Tuesday (19.05.20), Ryan - whose place was temporarily filled by Kelly's husband, Mark - said: ''I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday, I appreciate that.

''He's so good at it, and also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on 'Live'.''