Kelly Preston's daughter has thanked her late mother for making the world a better place

The 57-year-old actress passed away on Sunday (12.07.20) after secretly battling breast cancer for the last two years and 20-year-old Ella Travolta has shared a touching tribute to her ''courageous, strong, beautiful and loving'' mom.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

''Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

''Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.[heart emoji]''

As well as Ella, Kelly is survived by her husband, actor John Travolta, and their nine-year-old son Benjamin. The couple were also parents to Jett, but he passed away in 2009 aged 16 after suffering a seizure.

Ella's tribute comes shortly after her father promised to ''always remember'' his beloved wife and paid tribute to the medical staff who had treated her.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

''My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

''Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.(sic)''