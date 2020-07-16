Kelly Preston's brother has paid tribute to his ''warrior'' sister, and admitted their family are ''gutted'' about her death.

Chris Palzis, 51, said his sibling - who passed away over the weekend aged 57 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer - will always be remembered for how she ''brought out the best in people''.

He said: ''We're still really grieving so I don't have anything eloquent to say right now.

''We're just all very gutted over this, if I had to say something that would pretty much summarise it.

''She was a light and she was a warrior and she'll always be remembered for how she brought out the best in people.''

Chris revealed Kelly's family were all at her bedside in Florida when she tragically passed away.

He added to DailyMail.com: ''It's heart-breaking. We just got back from her bedside in Florida.

''We were all together in Florida.''

John Travolta - the 'Jerry Maguire' actress' husband, with whom she shares children Ella, 20, and Benjamin, nine - took to Instagram this week to reveal his significant other had sadly died.

He wrote: ''It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

''My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

''Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.(sic)''

Several stars have since paid tribute to Kelly - who also appeared in movies 'Twins' and 'The Cat in the Hat' - including John's 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton John.

She said: ''Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit - a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend.

''My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family.

''Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children.''