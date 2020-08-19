Kelly Preston passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, her death certificate has confirmed.
Kelly Preston passed away at her home.
A death certificate has confirmed that the actress and model - who was the wife of John Travolta - died in her home in Clearwater, Florida after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Kelly was pronounced dead at her home in the late morning on July 12, the certificate - obtained by Us Weekly - confirms.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the tragic news at the time, sharing in a statement: ''On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.''
John also vowed to ''always remember'' his wife Kelly's ''love and life'' in a glowing social media tribute.
Alongside a picture of Kelly, the 'Grease' star wrote: ''It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. (sic)''
