Kelly Preston has died following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.
The 57-year-old actress passed away on Sunday (12.07.20) after secretly battling breast cancer for the last two years, a spokesperson for the star and her husband John Travolta has announced.
The spokesperson told People magazine: ''On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.
''Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.
''She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.''
As well as John, Kelly is survived by daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin.
The couple's 16-year-old son Jett tragically died in January 2009 after suffering a seizure.
The 'Jerry Maguire' actress' final Instagram post was on Father's Day last month, in which she shared a family portrait and a black and white image of the 'Grease' star with Jett.
She captioned the post: ''Happy Father's Day to the best one I know, we love you.''
Kelly launched her acting career with her first major movie role in 'Mischief' in 1985, along with minor roles in TV shows including 'Honor' and 'For Love'.
She went on to build on her film success with appearances in the likes of 'SpaceCamp', 'Twins' and 'Jerry Maguire', with her final movie role coming alongside her husband - who she married in 1991 while pregnant with Jett - in 2018 Mafia drama 'Gotti'.
