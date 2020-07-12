According to Kelly Osbourne, she came close to death while living on a cocktail of drugs.
The 35-year-old star has admitted she can barely believe she's still alive after taking a host of drugs, including amphetamines, tranquilisers and marijuana - but Kelly is now nearly three years sober and she's glad she's been able to turn her life around.
She said: ''I never thought I'd be alive at 35 years old.
''A lot of my friends didn't make it and burying them was hard. I had survivor's guilt for a long time. I'm almost three years sober.''
Kelly admits her life was a ''haze of hangovers and withdrawals'' for a period of time - despite the best efforts of her family to keep her off drugs.
She told 'The Recovery' podcast: ''I never truly slept, I would pass out from whatever I drank or took and came to.
''I was in a haze of hangovers and withdrawals. I don't know how I did it for as long as I did. I embalmed my body.''
However, in 2017, Kelly decided to address her problems, realising she might die if she didn't take hold of the situation.
She shared: ''I was so wasted the whole time.
''I hadn't been to a grocery store in three years or done normal things. I thought, 'I don't want to live like this any more'.
''I'd put blackout curtains in my house so I didn't know what time it was. I realised I wasn't going to make it. I'd be dead if I keep doing this.
''I picked up the phone and I was really drunk when I called my brother Jack. I got into his car. I was wearing a T-shirt and underwear.
''I remember saying to him, crying, 'I don't want to be a fat drunk loser any more. I want to be a skinny winner.'''
