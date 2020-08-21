Kelly Osbourne had gastric sleeve surgery.

The 35-year-old star recently showed off her slimmer figure and has revealed it was partly the result of the surgery she undertook a couple of years ago.

She said: ''I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done ... I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had ... if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction ... What people don't realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me.''

And Kelly admits the weight loss journey has been months in the making and during that time, she questioned whether she wanted to stay in the spotlight.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, she shared: ''What I've realised is, people only pick up on your journey when you've arrived at your destination. This has been two years of me working on this.

''Figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn't do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I'm here and everybody is noticing. I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites. I had literally hundreds of text messages.''