Kelly Clarkson conducted her interviews looking like a ''pirate'' as she sported an eye patch.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker managed to injure her eye and quipped she looked like an ''assassin'' when she wore the patch with an all black outfit whilst filming.

Speaking on her eponymous talk show, she shared: ''I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it's ridiculous. You're being interviewed by a pirate today.''

Whilst making an appearance on Los Angeles' 'California Live', she added: ''Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like 'Hitch,' you know that movie? When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' I had to shoot 'The Voice,' a full day for, I think it was Battle Realities, in a patch and I was wearing all black 'cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin.''

Meanwhile, Kelly has been having a tough time of it as late as her life has ''been a little bit of a dumpster'' over the last few month because of her divorce from her estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock.

She said: ''I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months. I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.''

However, Kelly previously insisted she won't discuss her divorce for the sake of her kids.

The 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker said: ''I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved ... I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn't be planned ... But my children and his older children - there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it.''