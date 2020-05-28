Kelly Clarkson wants another child.

The 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker is already mother to River, five, and Remington, four, as well as being stepmother to her husband Brandon Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage, but has said she's keen to expand her brood one more time.

Speaking on her talk show as she interviewed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay - who showed off his 13-month-old son Oscar during the chat - she said: ''Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'

''You get baby fever when you see them and you're like, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.' ''

The desire to have another baby may come as a surprise for fans of the 38-year-old singer, as she has previously been vocal about her decision to stop having children.

Kelly even had her tubes tied to prevent her from getting pregnant for a third time, whilst Brandon has also undergone a medical procedure to ensure he is no longer capable of having kids.

In 2017, Kelly said: ''Oh God, those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy. We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways, yet still we'll probably get pregnant again somehow.

''I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I'm just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!''

And in 2016, Kelly admitted she ''would die'' if she fell pregnant again.

She said: ''Everyone's like, 'Oh, you're getting your tubes tied...' No, they're gone. My husband, like, while I was pregnant we agreed that he was going to get snipped ...

''We have magical babies together ... They're amazing, but I have the worst pregnancies. I would die if I had to do it again. It was horrible.''