Kelly Clarkson will fill in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' following his horror fall over the weekend.

The 60-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Saturday (08.08.20) to undergo a six-hour surgery after falling off his new electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, California, and as a result of his injuries, he won't be able to appear on the judging panel for the first few episodes of the NBC show.

Instead, Kelly Clarkson - who was judged by Simon when she appeared on, and won, the first series of 'American Idol' - has stepped in to temporarily replace him.

In a witty statement, Kelly said: ''My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for 'AGT', but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!''

Kelly will join Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara for this week's live episodes, which will air on Tuesday (11.08.20) and Wednesday (12.08.20).

Meanwhile, Simon recently urged his social media followers to read the manual before riding an electric bike for the first time, after his horror fall very nearly left him paralysed.

Speaking for the first time since the accident, the entertainment mogul tweeted to thank the nurses and doctors who looked after him and gave ''some good advice'' to anyone with a new bike.

He wrote: ''Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.''

He added: ''And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon.''

Simon was with his son Eric, six, and his partner Lauren Silverman's teenage son Adam when the accident occurred.

And he reportedly missed damaging his spinal cord by one centimetre, with a source explaining: ''It was a really, really bad fall - but he's very lucky to have escaped with the injuries he has. Had he damaged the spinal cord he could have been looking at life in a wheelchair, but thanks to the doctors he is hopeful of making a full recovery.''