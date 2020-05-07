Kelly Clarkson thought her son was deaf after he struggled with his hearing as a baby.

The 'I Dare You' singer has four-year-old Remington with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and has revealed she feared her son had been born deaf, because he had issues with his hearing and speech, which were caused by a build up of ear wax.

Kelly said: ''He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn't know. But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater.''

The 38-year-old singer was able to take Remington to the doctor to get the wax removed, and whilst the process was ''simple'', Kelly says her son has been ''pushed back almost nine months'' when it comes to his ability to hear and speak.

The toddler now attends speech therapy classes, which are currently taking place on video calling app Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly - who also has five-year-old daughter River with Brandon - added: ''We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months. So we've been working really hard with his speech and he's still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity, because it's been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalise his emotion.

''It's a really important thing and it's very frustrating for them and us because we can't communicate all the time. The fact that he's making full sentences now and full-on engaging with us is really a blessing.''

And the star also spoke about life in quarantine with her family amid the global health crisis, as she said they are currently staying in a ''cabin'' in the middle of Montana.

She told People magazine: ''It's so hard to keep your mind and emotional state together. We're used to going to a place of business and working and then coming home and that's your relaxed place, and that's where you have fun. The same thing for kids [with school].

''On top of that, we thought we were going to be here for a minute, but we didn't know we were going to be here this long and we don't have a home here. So we've been staying in a cabin. We've been in really close quarters and it's been kind of nuts, I'm not going to lie.

''At the end of the day, I know people who have had coronavirus and I'm just very lucky and we're very blessed to not have been sick. We keep reminding our kids of that and we keep reminding each other of that. But we definitely have some cabin fever going on.''