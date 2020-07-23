Kelly Clarkson has had a ''challenging'' and ''overwhelming'' year.

Alongside dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and using her platform to combat racial injustice in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, the 38-year-old singer has also been going through a split from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, which has left her feeling ''like hope is lost''.

Speaking on social media as she praised the guests on her eponymously titled talk show, Kelly said: ''Shout out 2 every single guest I've had while taping my show this summer. This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK YOU (sic)''

Kelly's post comes after 43-year-old music manager Brandon recently agreed to her request to share custody of River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four.

The 'Breakaway' singer - who split from Brandon in June after seven years of marriage - also asked for spousal support and for the former couple's prenuptial agreement to be implemented.

And in response, Brandon - who also has Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage - marked the box ''other'' and ''reserved'', which suggests that this is something he's willing to discuss.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker had cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the legal grounds for the divorce in her filing and also asked to legally change her name back from Kelly Blackstock to Kelly Clarkson.

The pair first started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013.

The latest developments in their divorce come after it was claimed Kelly is focusing her energy on their two children in the wake of the split.

An insider said: ''She had to work through a lot of hurt from her childhood. Her priority is making sure her children grow up in a stable, loving environment.''