Kelly Clarkson is seeking joint custody of her children, following her marriage split.

The 38-year-old singer has filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock - with whom she has River, five, and Remington, four - after seven years of marriage and, along with joint custody, Kelly has asked for their prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

Kelly cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the legal grounds for the divorce in her filing and also asked to legally change her name back from Kelly Blackstock to Kelly Clarkson, TMZ reports.

Country music manager Blackstock also has 13-year-old son Seth and 17-year-old daughter Savannah with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Kelly and Brandon first started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013 and friends have admitted they are completely shocked by the break-up.

One insider told E! News: ''It came out of nowhere. It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues.''

Another source said: ''Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night.''

Kelly and Brandon had been social distancing on their ranch in Montana due to the Covid-19 pandemic but she has still been filming 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' remotely and had given viewers an insight into what appeared to be her idyllic life with Brandon and the children.

She said recently: ''It's a really beautiful ranch and it's a nice getaway for our family. It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.''