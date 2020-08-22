Kelly Clarkson's talk show will return for a second season.

The 38-year-old singer will be returning to her eponymously titled talk show for a second season, which is set to begin airing on September 21, according to a press release from NBCUniversal.

Kelly's second season will see her return to her studio at Universal Studios Hollywood, after hosting the final episodes of her first season from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season will be taped with a virtual audience, meaning fans can be a part of the show without leaving the comfort of their homes, in order to maintain social distancing in the wake of the global health crisis.

In addition, the second season will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews ''with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community.''

Season two of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will begin on September 21, but to countdown to the new series, five additional episodes will air in the week before the premiere, beginning on September 14.

Meanwhile, the 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker is set for a busy few months, as she'll also be returning to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October.

Kelly was announced as the host earlier this month, and will be making her third consecutive appearance in the role after previously hosting the ceremony in both 2018 and 2019.

And the increased workload also comes after she recently slammed a troll who suggested she put her work before her marriage.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker recently filled in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' after the music mogul broke his back, and a Twitter user claimed her hectic schedule - which also includes being a mentor on 'The Voice' and hosting her talk show - led to the demise of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in June.

The fan wrote: ''now Kelly is taking Simon's place...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids...not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on tv...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids (sic)''

Kelly - who has River, six, and Remington, four, with Brandon - quickly hit back at the troll for ''shaming'' her over her great work ethic.

She replied: ''Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.''