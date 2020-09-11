Kelly Clarkson's new album was like therapy for her following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker poured her heart out on her follow-up to 2017's 'Meaning of Life', which encapsulates ''every emotion'' of being in a relationship and a breakup.

Kelly - who filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to the 43-year-old talent manager in June - has teased that it's her ''most personal'' record to date.

In a preview of this week's episode of 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', she spilled: ''This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released.

''The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.

''It's been very therapeutic for me.

''It's very honest.''

The pair's children, River, six, and Remington, four, have been singing along to one track on the record, which is ''weird'' for Kelly, as it's about her relationship with their father.

The 38-year-old singer said: ''There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.' ''Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along.''

She added: ''They're four and six. And so, that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is.''

Kelly teasing details of her honest record comes after an insider claimed the 'American Idol' alumni ''is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it's difficult for her.''

The source claimed that her ''music builds her up even if her songs are confronting her troubles.''

Meanwhile, the 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host recently thanked everyone for their support during her most ''challenging and ''overwhelming'' year.

She wrote: ''This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U (sic)''