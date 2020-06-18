Kelly Clarkson is making her children a ''priority'' amid her divorce.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker filed for divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock, 43, earlier this month after seven years of marriage, and sources have now claimed she's focusing her energy on their two children - River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four - in the wake of the split.

An insider said: ''She had to work through a lot of hurt from her childhood. Her priority is making sure her children grow up in a stable, loving environment.''

Kelly, 38, is also keen to remain close with Brandon's children from a previous relationship - Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13 - whom she had been stepmother to during her marriage.

The source told People magazine: ''She's always thought of Seth and Savannah as her own too, and she has a special relationship with both of them. Kelly wants to remain close with her step-kids.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown had ''exacerbated'' many issues for the former couple.

One source explained: ''It was a stressful time. Quarantining exacerbated any issues. Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming. They both work so hard. It's nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention.

''Kelly's been through a lot, and she thought Brandon was her happily ever after. It's very sad.''

Kelly and Brandon had been quarantining together in Montana with their kids, and the 'Piece by Piece' singer previously admitted it was an ''emotional rollercoaster''.

In an interview conducted before she split from Brandon, she said: ''Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster. This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs.

''It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy.''