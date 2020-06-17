Kelly Clarkson is on an ''emotional rollercoaster''.

The 'I Dare You' singer admitted life has been ''really hard'' while isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic because she's been having to juggle all her working commitments with attending ''non-stop'' to the needs of her children River, five, and Remington, four, and stepkids Savannah, 17, and 13-year-old Seth.

In an interview seemingly conducted before she split from husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month, she said: ''Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster.

''This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs.

''It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers!

''Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy.''

The 38-year-old singer admitted she's had to remind those she works with about her family commitments because she doesn't want to be an ''absentee mom'' to her children.

Speaking on 'Glamour Unfiltered', she said: ''Well, especially in this time, I've definitely reminded people that I work with I'm doing the best I can.

''I'm literally holding down so many things right now. Not only jobs, but even things where we usually had a lot more help.

''We are fortunate, so I'm not complaining in that sense, but I've definitely had to people that I work with, 'You hired a mom and I'm not an absentee mom. I'm a full-on mom.'

''I already have abandonment issues, so I don't want to pass those down.

Kelly's parents split up when she was six years old and though there are moments that ''bum [her]out'' about her dad's absence in her life, she's also grateful because her childhood made her a ''very strong'' person.

She said: ''There are always things that happen that come up that bum you out, but at the same time you've got to recognise at some point though, that it's made you who you are.

''You are thankful and I'm a very strong individual. I'm very confident and I've been forced to find that in myself. I've been forced to at a very early age.

''At some point, I say thank you to my father, who passed away last year. But I thank him as I wouldn't have been able to be all that I am right now without all of that.

''So, you just take your cards you're dealt, and you do the best you can with them.''