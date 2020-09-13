Kelly Clarkson's life has ''been a little bit of a dumpster'' over the last few months.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker is currently going through a divorce with her estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock and has found the past months ''hard''.

Speaking on The Today Show, she said: ''I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months. I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce.''I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.''Kelly previously insisted she won't discuss her divorce for the sake of her kids.

The 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker - who has six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander with Brandon - said: ''I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved ... I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn't be planned ...

''But my children and his older children - there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it.''

Kelly is keen to make her children a priority amid her divorce, as well as keeping communication open between herself and her former step-kids.