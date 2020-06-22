Kelly Clarkson says ''there's no greater gift'' than being a mother.

The 'Piece by Piece' hitmaker has River, five, and Remington, four, with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, and has said there's nothing she loves more than raising her two children.

She said: ''There is no greater gift than being a mama, and that comes with countless roles. Friend, teacher - thank you, COVID - support system, shoulder to cry on, chef and more.''

Kelly spoke during Carter's ShowHER Love virtual baby shower, where she was joined by stars including Shawn Johnson and Jordin Sparks to give 100 lucky new mothers some of their best parenting tips.

And whilst the 38-year-old singer admitted tackling all of the daily duties of motherhood can be a little stressful, she insisted there's no better feeling than watching your brood grow.

She added: ''You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you've never done before. Try things you've never done before. It is such an awesome experience being a parent. I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren't just moulding their little lives, it's changing you in the process too.''

Kelly also encouraged the new mothers to ''let [themselves] off the hook'' every once in a while.

She explained: ''Whether you are a working mom or a stay at home mom, let yourself off the hook. You are still getting it done, you are still productive. It's just working through time management as a new mom. ... There are moments when you will want to cry so hard - and that's OK! But just try to laugh and let it go.''