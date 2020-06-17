Kelly Clarkson has been leaning on her ''supportive'' pal Blake Shelton amid her divorce.

The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock, 43, earlier this month after seven years of marriage, and it has now been reported she's relying on the company of Blake - who is in a longterm relationship with Gwen Stefani - to help her get back on her feet.

Brandon is the longtime manager of Blake, but Kelly has been friends with the country music star for many years and the pair act like ''siblings'' to one another.

An insider said: ''Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always. Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.''

Kelly - who has River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four, with Brandon - has also turned to fellow singer Reba McEntire for guidance.

A second source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''[Kelly] broke the news to Reba. Reba's supportive of both Brandon and Kelly's decision to split. She's anguished about it, but she's not one to judge.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown had ''exacerbated'' many issues for the former couple.

One source explained: ''It was a stressful time. Quarantining exacerbated any issues. Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming. They both work so hard. It's nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention.

''Kelly's been through a lot, and she thought Brandon was her happily ever after. It's very sad.''

Kelly and Brandon had been quarantining together in Montana with their kids and his children, Savannah, 17, and 13-year-old Seth from a previous relationship, and Kelly previously admitted it was an ''emotional rollercoaster''.

In an interview on 'Glamour Unfiltered', conducted before she split from Brandon, she said: ''Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster. This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs.

''It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy.''