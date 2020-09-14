Kelly Clarkson feels ''pretty good and happy'' amid her split from Brandon Blackstock.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker is currently going through a divorce with her estranged spouse - with whom she has six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander - and has said that whilst enduring a breakup isn't what she ''wanted'' for her life, she does feel as though she's ''in a better place'' mentally now that she's single again.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Monday (14.09.20), she said: ''There are days that are like, 'Oh my gosh,' like, 'I can't even believe my life right now.' It's so not what I thought or wanted.

''I feel pretty good and happy and, you know, my kids are happy. We're getting to a better place so it's good.''

In a clip from her interview which was released ahead of the show, Kelly joked her life has ''been a little bit of a dumpster'' over the last few months, and said she'd been finding it ''hard'' to cope.

She explained: ''I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months. I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce.

''I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.''

And the 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host, 38, also recently said she won't talk about the details of her divorce because she wants to avoid involving her young children in public discussion.

She said: ''I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved ... I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn't be planned.

''But my children and his older children - there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it.''