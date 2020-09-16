Kelly Clarkson sent Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a giant pizza to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 34-year-old model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker recently celebrated seven years since they tied the knot in September 2013, and their pal Kelly made sure they didn't go hungry on their special day, by getting a massive pizza delivered straight to their door.

Chrissy shared a video on social media which showed her opening the greasy treat - which measured 54 inches - and admitted she didn't think it would be real when the box arrived on her doorstep.

She said in the clip: ''Oh my god, I for some reason thought it would be fake but it's not fake! This is honestly the coolest thing ever. I love you! Thank you so much!''

And the video was captioned: ''Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I'm screaming your name like steve carell I'm dying!! (sic)''

Kelly, 38, then shared the video to her own social media accounts, where she confessed she'd also splashed out on a bottle of wine for the pair to enjoy alongside their pizza.

She wrote: ''Happy Anniversary. I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift (sic)''

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host sent Chrissy and John their anniversary gifts amid the breakdown of her own marriage to Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from in June.

And Kelly - who has six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander with Brandon - recently said she's trying to stay positive despite her split.

She said: ''There are days that are like, 'Oh my gosh,' like, 'I can't even believe my life right now.' It's so not what I thought or wanted.

''I feel pretty good and happy and, you know, my kids are happy. We're getting to a better place so it's good.''