Kelly Clarkson ''didn't see'' her divorce coming.

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer has opened up about her split from husband Brandon Blackstock after she filed for divorce in June.

Speaking to the virtual audience on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday night (21.09.20), she said: ''2020 has brought a lot of changes also to my personal life.

''Definitely didn't see anything coming that came... What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart.

''It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.''

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old star admitted while she's ''usually very open'', she doesn't plan to discuss her breakup in much detail on air.

However, Kelly - who has six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander with her ex - suggested she will still be addressing the situation through her music.

She explained: ''My mom told me to start writing and that's actually how I get my feelings out.

''So I probably won't speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably, that's how I became a songwriter.

''Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I've been listening to a lot of music and I've also been writing a lot of music as well.''

And whilst enduring a breakup isn't what she ''wanted'' for her life, she recently admitted she does feel as though she's ''in a better place'' mentally now that she's single again.

Last week, she said: ''There are days that are like, 'Oh my gosh,' like, 'I can't even believe my life right now.' It's so not what I thought or wanted.

''I feel pretty good and happy and, you know, my kids are happy. We're getting to a better place so it's good.''