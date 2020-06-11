Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer is believed to have ended her seven-year marriage to her husband Brandon - with whom she has two children, River, five, and Remington, four - according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The publication claims Kelly filed paperwork in Los Angeles on June 4, but as of the time of writing, neither Kelly nor Brandon has confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, the 'Piece By Piece' hitmaker recently sparked speculation she and Brandon could have been set to have a third child, as she confessed she had ''baby fever'' after chatting to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

During their chat, in which Gordon's 13-month-old son Oscar appeared, Kelly said: ''Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'

''You get baby fever when you see them and you're like, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.' ''

The desire to have another baby came as a surprise to Kelly's fans, as she has previously been vocal about her decision to stop having children.

Kelly even had her tubes tied to prevent her from getting pregnant for a third time, whilst Brandon has also undergone a medical procedure to ensure he is no longer capable of having kids.

In 2017, Kelly said: ''Oh God, those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy. We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways, yet still we'll probably get pregnant again somehow.

''I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I'm just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!''

And in 2016, Kelly admitted she ''would die'' if she fell pregnant again.

She said: ''Everyone's like, 'Oh, you're getting your tubes tied...' No, they're gone. My husband, like, while I was pregnant we agreed that he was going to get snipped ...

''We have magical babies together ... They're amazing, but I have the worst pregnancies. I would die if I had to do it again. It was horrible.''