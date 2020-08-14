Kelly Brook says men can't cope with her being a ''40-year-old fat girl''.

The pin-up - who graced the covers of lads' magazines in her 20s - has revealed that cruel trolls have taunted her by claiming she is past her best and her former fans are not happy that she has put on weight.

She told Femail: ''Men are like 'you're past your best', or 'you were sexy once', but whatever, you're always going to get that.

''When you grow up with someone you don't want them to get older, it's weird. And I get it, people remember me as this pin up girl.

''Then they see me as this 40-year-old fat girl and they're like no! I get it, it's funny. But people grow up, people get bigger, people change, it happens.''

Kelly admitted she has put on weight during the Covid-19 lockdown and insisted she can't wait to get back on track.

She said: ''I learnt many life lessons during lockdown, like how to bake the perfect sourdough pizza and how to make the tastiest homemade ice cream!

''Whilst it's really important to show the world that not all beauty is a size eight - on the other hand, for me lockdown led to lots of daily 'snacksidents', the inevitable weight gain and not feeling so great about myself.

''So now I'm now ready to press my 'reset' button and rediscover my leaner, happier and healthier self, thanks to SlimFast.''