Kelly Brook will still be dressing up on Christmas Day.

The 40-year-old model – who has curated a party edit for F&F and is their brand ambassador - is likely to spend 25 December just with her partner Jeremy Parisi this year but she doesn’t feel that’s enough of a reason not to make an effort with her appearance.

She said: "Even though we're all going to be at home this year, it's still nice to dress up.

“I'll definitely be wearing the [F&F] black velvet dress. It's super affordable and so glamorous. There are so many lovely pieces in the range."

The couple are looking to move house, so their festive plans were uncertain until shortly before the big day, though they always knew this year will be different to their usual celebrations because they can’t travel to France to be with Jeremy’s family as usual.

Kelly said in a recent interview: “We want to move house at the moment so we were kind of thinking, 'Where are we going to spend Christmas? Are we going to move? What's going to happen?'

"We'll definitely be in the UK though.

"We usually go to France every Christmas to see Jeremy's family but because of everything that's going on, obviously that's not possible.

"So we'll be here and we'll do a big turkey…

"It's weird because in France they do fish on Christmas Eve, they don't really have the turkey tradition."

And the brunette beauty is excited about spoiling her puppy Teddy on his first Christmas.

She said: “We've got Teddy for the first Christmas this year too. I've already bought him loads of presents and started hiding them - he's like my child!”