Kelly Brook says ''diets shouldn't be about deprivation''.

The 40-year-old presenter and model admitted she has gained a few pounds during the Covid-19 lockdown but insisted she is happy with her weight and knows it will be easy to get ''back on track''.

Kelly told new! magazine: ''Diets shouldn't be about deprivation - they need to be sustainable after all. ''[I've gained] a few pounds, but I'm not worried. I know I can lean on the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan to deal with my weight loss ups and downs, so I can get back on track. It's easy and it works.''

Kelly - who revealed in March that she had lost two stone - previously explained she trains every day to keep in shape and tries to embrace her curves.

She said: ''I think people just want a quick fix and they say to me, 'What do you do?' I just say, 'I train every day and I try to eat well, and then sometimes I don't. And I use a few little filters on my app.' I love a filter.

''I've always embraced my curves. I don't starve myself, I don't do anything drastic, I think you've just got to embrace your body shape.

''No matter what size you are you always struggle. Sometimes I don't really like my boobs and having a bum because I don't fit into the clothes I want to wear.

''We don't really have many mirrors, we live in the countryside, I barely put make-up on, I'm always in my scruffs.''