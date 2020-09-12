Kelis has given birth to her third child.

The 'Milkshake' hitmaker has confirmed she and her husband Mike Mora - with whom she already has four-year-old son Shepherd - have welcomed their second child together, who is Kelis' third, as she also has 11-year-old son Knight from her first marriage to rapper Nas.

Kelis revealed she has given birth to a baby girl, who's name has not yet been made public, and admitted her labour was ''intense''.

In an Instagram video, she said: ''Hey, so I've been kind of MIA ... but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby.

''And it was intense. I've been doing a lot of thinking and I'm generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in to sort of talk about all of these women's things we go through that no one really tells us about.

''So I had my baby a week ago and I had a girl by the way - so very excited about that - it's my first girl!''

The 41-year-old singer told fans she wants to bring them ''into [her] process'' by discussing her baby news, and said she's keen to start ''working out'' again to she can get back to her pre-baby body.

Kelis only revealed she was expecting another baby last month, when she partnered with First Response Pregnancy US for a sponsored Instagram post.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''Chef Kelis - table for 5 please. We're adding one more! Happy to announce that I'm expecting and I'm partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers. (sic)''

The singer also went on to speak to other Black mothers as she promoted First Response's pregnancy test.

She added: ''As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in - from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.

''So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That's why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you're pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period. (sic)''