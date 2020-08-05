Kelis is pregnant with her third child.

The 'Milkshake' hitmaker has announced she and her husband Mike Mora - with whom she already has four-year-old son Shepherd - are expecting their second child together, which will be Kelis' third as she also has 11-year-old son Knight from her first marriage to rapper Nas.

Kelis posted the news on social media in a sponsored post for First Response Pregnancy US, where she wrote: ''Chef Kelis - table for 5 please. We're adding one more! Happy to announce that I'm expecting and I'm partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers. (sic)''

The 40-year-old singer also went on to speak to other Black mothers as she promoted First Response's pregnancy test.

She added: ''As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in - from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.

''So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That's why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you're pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period. (sic)''

Kelis praised the brand for helping to ensure Black women have ''he rights, respect, resources to thrive'' during pregnancy, and said she was ''grateful'' to be able to work with the company.

Closing her post, she wrote: ''Don't be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It's your right. It's our right. And we must demand not only what's best for us, but for our community. So, I'm so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that's working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time. (sic)''