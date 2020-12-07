Keke Palmer has warned those trying to tell her how to "manage" her acne-prone skin that they will get "blocked".

The 'Hustlers’ star revealed last week that she has suffered with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) - which can cause skin issues, as well as irregular periods, facial hair growth and pregnancy struggles - for many years but was only recently diagnosed.

And she's since taken to Instagram to warn other sufferers of the "misguided comments” out there on the internet wrongly suggesting the best way to combat adult acne.

In the caption of her make-up tutorial video, Keke wrote: "YOU WILL GET BLOCKED TELLING ME HOW TO MANAGE MY SKIN IM NOT ASKING YOU FOR ADVICE OR YOUR HELP. PLEASE STOP ITS VERY RUDE AND I PROMISE YOU CANT CURE ACNE OVER THE INTERNET #PCOS

"To all my people suffering with conditions and acne, ignore the misguided comments suggesting things for you. There are a lot of people trying to sell products, I tried to delete them all! If you want help seek it out through extensive research, don’t let people take advantage of your condition on Instagram. — y’all should be ashamed. (sic)"

The 27-year-old beauty then showed her 10.1 million followers how she "camouflages" her acne scarring to achieve a flawless full-coverage make-up look, using products such as the MAC Dark Mineralising Skin Finish Studio Fix NW 58 and NARS concealer.

She added: "I had fun doing this and would potentially do one again, took a lot of time editing tho lol. I can’t do my makeup and not talk hahaha it’s literally the best part of doing your makeup with your girls. (sic)"