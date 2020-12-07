Keke Palmer has taken to Instagram to share her make-up routine to camouflage her acne caused by PCOS and warned anyone trying to tell her how to manage her own skin, that she will block them on social media.
Keke Palmer has warned those trying to tell her how to "manage" her acne-prone skin that they will get "blocked".
The 'Hustlers’ star revealed last week that she has suffered with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) - which can cause skin issues, as well as irregular periods, facial hair growth and pregnancy struggles - for many years but was only recently diagnosed.
And she's since taken to Instagram to warn other sufferers of the "misguided comments” out there on the internet wrongly suggesting the best way to combat adult acne.
In the caption of her make-up tutorial video, Keke wrote: "YOU WILL GET BLOCKED TELLING ME HOW TO MANAGE MY SKIN IM NOT ASKING YOU FOR ADVICE OR YOUR HELP. PLEASE STOP ITS VERY RUDE AND I PROMISE YOU CANT CURE ACNE OVER THE INTERNET #PCOS
"To all my people suffering with conditions and acne, ignore the misguided comments suggesting things for you. There are a lot of people trying to sell products, I tried to delete them all! If you want help seek it out through extensive research, don’t let people take advantage of your condition on Instagram. — y’all should be ashamed. (sic)"
The 27-year-old beauty then showed her 10.1 million followers how she "camouflages" her acne scarring to achieve a flawless full-coverage make-up look, using products such as the MAC Dark Mineralising Skin Finish Studio Fix NW 58 and NARS concealer.
She added: "I had fun doing this and would potentially do one again, took a lot of time editing tho lol. I can’t do my makeup and not talk hahaha it’s literally the best part of doing your makeup with your girls. (sic)"
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...