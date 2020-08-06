Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will take place on August 30 from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The 26-year-old actress has revealed she will be the host for the upcoming music awards ceremony, which will be held live on August 30 from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as well as from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City.
Keke announced the news on her Instagram account, where she shared a video of herself asking her iconic character True Jackson - whom she played in 'True Jackson, VP' from 2008 to 2011 - for style tips ahead of her hosting job.
She wrote alongside the clip: 'I heard y'all was tired of 2020, let's go back to 2008
''Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV! #VMAs (sic)''
The VMAs will feature performances from the likes of Doja Cat and J Balvin, as well as a world first performance from South Korean boy band BTS, who will be debuting their English-language single 'Dynamite'.
BTS - made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have been nominated for awards in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories for their hit single 'ON'.
Elsewhere, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine nods each.
The 34-year-old singer and the '7 Rings' hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, 'Rain On Me', which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.
Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.
Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, 'Stuck with U'.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...