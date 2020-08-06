Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 26-year-old actress has revealed she will be the host for the upcoming music awards ceremony, which will be held live on August 30 from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as well as from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City.

Keke announced the news on her Instagram account, where she shared a video of herself asking her iconic character True Jackson - whom she played in 'True Jackson, VP' from 2008 to 2011 - for style tips ahead of her hosting job.

She wrote alongside the clip: 'I heard y'all was tired of 2020, let's go back to 2008

''Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV! #VMAs (sic)''

The VMAs will feature performances from the likes of Doja Cat and J Balvin, as well as a world first performance from South Korean boy band BTS, who will be debuting their English-language single 'Dynamite'.

BTS - made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have been nominated for awards in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography categories for their hit single 'ON'.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine nods each.

The 34-year-old singer and the '7 Rings' hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, 'Rain On Me', which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.

Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for her Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, 'Stuck with U'.