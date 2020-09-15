Keke Palmer wants her fans to ''be true to who they are'', as she admitted she used to be ''teased'' for being ''wholesome''.

The 'Hustlers' star has claimed people would make fun of her when she was growing up because she ''had a bedtime on tour'', and said people often used to assume she ''hadn't experienced life'' because of her ''wholesome'' personality.

Writing on Instagram, she explained: ''Growing up I was often teased for being ''wholesome'', the shows I acted on, the fact that I had a bedtime on tour and even sometimes the way I spoke. What I hated most was that people assumed that because of all these things I somehow hadn't experienced life. I felt constantly challenged on how ''real'' I was when it came to the ''black experience'' all because my mom raised me not to wear my hardships. The reality of wanting to be able to communicate in whatever room I was in stopped me from being able to ever be ONE THING. #codeswitch (sic)''

Now, Keke doesn't care what other people think of her, and has encouraged her followers to do the same.

The 27-year-old actress said she thinks it's ''lame'' when people aren't being themselves, and urged her fans to do what makes them happy.

She added: ''I say this all to say, no matter your background, no matter your culture, you are valid because you are. Everyone is not the same and that doesn't make anyone more cool or less. In fact, the only thing that makes a mf lame to me is when they aren't being TRUE to who THEY are for other people's acceptance. I can never ever be what anyone else wants me to be, I can only be Keke(which is quite all over the place). You should only be you too! Whatever that is. (sic)''