Keke Palmer shaved her head to "reconnect" with her hair.

The 28-year-old actress reached a point where she stopped feeling "comfortable" with her locks after years of over-styling so decided to do something drastic in order to start afresh.

She told Elle.com: "When I was younger, I was very fond of my hair...

"It just reached a certain point where I started to feel like I didn't know my hair as well as I had used to. I didn't feel even as comfortable with my natural hair. That's when I started to feel like, okay, there was something that I needed to do. I needed to reconnect myself to my hair.

"I just shaved my head entirely."

And the dramatic change had an instant effect as it made the 'Hustlers' star feel "free and beautiful".

She added: "I felt so free and beautiful. My identity was not so heavily weighted on my hair. I became so much, feeling freer and more relaxed. I was excited to give my hair just a fresh start, to grow and be its very best."

Keke started to relearn how to best care for her hair and choose the right products and styling tools.

She said: "After that, it was a lot of just time of really getting to know my hair, learning what kind of natural products I could put into it, learning how to manipulate it without heat and give different styles, and just falling in love with it again.

"I'm so about my fro. I want just to continue to give it proper things to get nourished and continue to grow, and just get as loud and proud as it possibly can..

"I'm looking for excellent clean products and things that are made for me."