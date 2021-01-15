Keke Palmer believes "less is more" with beauty.
The 27-year-old actress and singer thinks it is important to find a "balance between doing too much and doing too little" when it comes to both makeup and skincare regimes.
She said: "Less is more. And that goes across the board - less with your regimen, less with your makeup. There’s a way to get coverage with less.
"It’s finding that balance between doing too much and doing too little. I always try to ask myself before I leave the house, 'Is this too much?'"
And Keke wants to encourage others to accept who they are.
She added: "By accepting what you are ... At the end of the day, there are certain things that we can change, but when we haven’t accepted ourselves, those things become even harder to grasp. When you’re beating yourself up and striving for perfection, it makes it hard to improve. And really, all we can and should be focused on is improving every day.
"When you let go of trying to be perfect and instead love and accept yourself for who you are and where you are, and give yourself some grace, you can have a better chance at improving the things you so desperately want to improve."
The 'Hustlers' star also feels it is important for people to know makeup doesn't cause acne.
Asked which beauty rule she doesn't believe in, she told Glamour: "That makeup causes acne! I don’t believe that, and I don’t think it’s true. It’s so damn trivial - to blame acne issues solely on makeup. Sometimes it's diet, and sometimes it’s stress.
"So when people say, 'It's makeup. You're wearing too much.' That needs to die out. And that’s not me popping up the makeup industry’s head; that’s me saying the truth. It’s actually stopping people from finding the real problem by blaming makeup all the time."
