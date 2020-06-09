Keke Palmer has been ''waiting for a revolution'' for her ''entire life''.

The 26-year-old actress has been joining the Black Lives Matter protests in America in recent weeks, and has said the movement - which was brought to attention in late May following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd - has allowed people to ''prepare'' for a ''revolution and a revelation'' which she believes will come in the form of dismantling the judicial system.

She said: ''I have waited for a revolution, I believe, my entire life. I feel it's like this for many millennials; messages about following rules and staying in line have since evolved into calls to stand up and get others to stand with you, to challenge authority and recognise different life experiences while gathering with others who are like-minded.

''I truly believe that everything that has led us to this moment has prepared us for a revolution and a revelation: the dismantling and rebuilding of a system that is better, more equitable and representative of the people it claims to represent.''

Keke admitted the change seems ''scary'', but called for people to ''challenge the rules'' to enforce real change across America.

She added: ''So while it may be scary, we were born for this: We were born to be leaders and grow out of just 'following rules' because following rules isn't enough. We are now being called to challenge the rules and to challenge the character of those making them.''

The 'Hustlers' star also slammed police officers at protests who have been kneeling down in an apparent show of solidarity, as she says the gesture ''isn't enough'' as it has ''no meaning''.

Writing in a guest column for Variety magazine, Keke explained: ''While a few guardsmen knelt, for me that isn't enough. Kneeling has become a mockery of sorts. Kneeling on George Floyd's neck is what killed him. Now we see police officers kneeling and then, moments later, attacking peaceful protesters. At this point, the kneeling has no meaning.''