Keith Urban has filled some gaps left open at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after Adele postponed her residency.

The 'I Drink Wine' singer was forced to postpone her shows at the iconic venue in Sin City at the last minute after COVID hit her crew and they were "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays.

Adele's run was due to kick off on January 21, and the 33-year-old superstar is to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible".

In the meantime, Keith has announced five gigs between March 25 and April 2 at the world-famous Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

The 54-year-old New Zealand-born star posted a video on Twitter and was joined by his cat Louis to make the announcement.

He tweeted alongside the clip: "VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon. (sic)"

Keith - who is married to Nicole Kidman - had to postpone the rest of his Vegas residency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only performing four shows, but he was back on stage in September 2021.

Adele had broken down in tears and admitted she was "embarrassed" by her delay.

She said in a video shared to her social media channels: "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

"I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

The 'Can I Get It' singer pledged to reschedule the cancelled shows.

She added: "We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

The 'Weekends With Adele' residency was announced in November.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker was scheduled to perform two shows at the venue every weekend until 16 April, 2022, a run of 12 weeks.

It is not yet known what the new start date for the concert series will be.