Keith Urban has praised his wife Nicole Kidman for being a ''huge influence'' on his creativity.
Keith Urban's wife Nicole Kidman has been a ''huge influence'' on his creativity.
The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker has ''zero interest'' in acting and his wife feeling the same way about music, something with Keith thinks makes a ''harmonious flow'' for them both in their home.
He said: ''I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house.
''But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not.''
And Keith feels Nicole's approach to life has inspired his own approach to music.
He added: ''As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things.
''My dad would say, 'If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.' Nic will agree to a project and then go, 'Oh s**t. Now I'm going to have to actually work out how to do this.'''
Keith has also inspired by Nicole's words when it comes to making deadlines and having release dates but he is finding it hard to plan because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to The Times newspaper's Saturday Review supplement, he shared: ''As Nic says, you have to have an opening night otherwise you would just rehearse for ever. And as much as I hate deadlines and release dates, you do need them otherwise you'll never finish anything. It is just difficult to plan right now because we're in uncharted territory.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...