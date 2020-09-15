Keith Urban says Nicole Kidman is the woman he's been ''searching for [his] whole life''.

The 52-year-old country music star and the 'Big Little Lies' star - who have daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, nine, together - have been married for 14 years, and Keith says finding love with Nicole was the ''ultimate fork in the road moment'' in his life.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he gushed: ''She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road.

''It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious. I knew where I was going ... It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond.''

Actor Dax - who is married to Kristen Bell - then asked Keith if his and Nicole's egos ever get the best of them, since they're both huge successes in their own fields.

And Keith replied: ''There's so many other things that I can bring that help and blossom the family, and protect it, and take care of it and grow it, not just fiscally. I bring everything I can most of the time.''

The sweet comments come after the 'You'll Think of Me' hitmaker recently said his 53-year-old spouse ''liberated'' him musically by introducing him to a world of music he'd ''missed'' before.

He said: ''I definitely married up. Isn't that what we're all supposed to be doing?

''Nic's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five to six years particularly. She had different musical tastes than I did when we met. It really liberated me a lot, introduced me to a lot of music I'd missed. We also find huge common threads in the Aussie music we love, because we grew up at the same time.''