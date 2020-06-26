Keith Urban still feels like Nicole Kidman's boyfriend ''in all the right ways'', 14 years after they got married.

The country singer has heaped praised on his wife as they marked their 14th wedding anniversary with sweet and gushing Instagram posts.

He wrote: ''Happy Anniversary Baby!!!! ... 14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!! (sic)''

Whilst Nicole wrote under her own post, ''Us ... #HappyAnniversary,'' alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Keith previously revealed his wife Nicole has been a ''huge influence'' on his creativity.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker said: ''I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house. But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not.''

And Keith feels Nicole's approach to life has inspired his own approach to music.

He added: ''As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things. My dad would say, 'If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.' Nic will agree to a project and then go, 'Oh s**t. Now I'm going to have to actually work out how to do this.'''

Keith has Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, nine, with his wife Nicole.