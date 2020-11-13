Keith Richards has warned the new Rolling Stones album may be "fractured" because they may take a different direction after such a long break from recording.
Keith Richards has warned the new Rolling Stones album may be "a bit fractured".
The veteran rockers had been working on their first studio LP since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang' until the coronavirus pandemic hit and the 76-year-old guitarist thinks having such a long break in the process might lead to a change in direction for the record.
He said: "Everything is in the air until we can actually get together safely in a studio again. And by then we might feel differently about what we want to sound like, so it could be a bit fractured.
“Half of it will be pre-Covid and the other half post-Covid. Hopefully there will be a post-Covid!”
The group - which also includes Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - released a new song, 'Living In A Ghost Town', in April and Keith was proud they were the first artists to "get the amp" on the global health crisis with their "prophetic" track.
He told The Sun newspaper: "We had four or five tracks for the album including Ghost Town and just as we were looking at pictures of lockdown everywhere, Milan, London, Paris, I called up Mick and said ‘Hey, it’s maybe time for Ghost Town, man’.
“In a way, it was prophetic and it was nice to be the first ones to get the amp on Covid-19, if you know what I mean.”
The pandemic also caused the 'Brown Sugar' hitmakers to cancel a number of tour dates in the US and Keith hopes they'll be able to get back on the road soon.
He said: "I’m just hoping that some time next year, or as soon as possible, everybody can get back together again and have a damn good time."
Mick recently shared a video of himself singing a new song called 'Pride Before A Fall' but it's not something Keith was familiar with.
He said: "I think it’s something he’s cooked up during this period. I guess he’s getting antsy. I haven’t checked it out yet . . . a private venture, I guess!”
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...