Boyzlife have joined forces with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for their debut album.

'Strings Attached' features previous singles 'You Needed Me', 'Swear It Again' and 'No Matter What' alongside unheard orchestral versions of UK number one songs from the Boyzone and Westlife catalogues.

Boyzlife's Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden said: ''We are really excited for the fans to hear the album. We have been working on it for over a year and the most exciting part was to work with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. To take these songs that we have been singing for over 20 years and to reimagine them with such an incredible live orchestra, it's been the most exciting album we have ever been involved in.

''When you bring out an album of original songs, you always have that feeling in your stomach where you're wondering how the fans are going to receive the new songs whereas this is really different for us as the fans already know these songs. They've heard them all before, known them for years so it's almost more exciting for us to see what reaction we get from the fans because they've obviously been in love with these songs for a long time so here's hoping they enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it!''

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Boyzlife have postponed the second leg of their UK tour to 2021, kicking off in Reading on 25 March and running until June 2021.

They said: ''We wait to get back on the road next year! Our new rescheduled dates for 2021 are live on our website with a few new dates added in. It will be a Rolla-coaster through all of our music over the last 25 years with some surprises along the way.''

'Strings Attached' featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is out now.