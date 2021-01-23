Keisha Buchanan says 2021 is her year for “work”, as she says her goals for the next 12 months include putting herself out there and taking some career risks that she’s always wanted to try.
The former Sugababes star has revealed she’s set herself “work goals” for the next 12 months, which include putting herself out there and taking some career risks that she’s always wanted to try.
She said: “A lot of the time, I make goals for personal growth. Like if I want to be more disciplined, more patient, whatever it is, I set those types of goals more so than anything else. But I think this year I really want to try and achieve some work goals.
“For me, I think that life is precious. I need to stop all this pussyfooting around and just not be in my head so much and just try. And do things that I enjoy.”
Keisha, 36, spoke as part of a YouTube video that outlined her plan for 2021, and said that speaking to her fans in her vlogs is something she wants to continue doing throughout the year.
She added: “I want to do things that I really enjoy doing, and this is one of them, speaking to you guys on camera. For some reason I feel like I’m able to just be myself and it feels great just being able to express myself. I talk to myself in my head all the time so this is great for me.”
The ‘Push the Button’ hitmaker also revealed she wants to prioritise exercise and healthy eating this year, as she’s keen to lose weight.
But Keisha can’t go running, as the exercise leaves her in pain.
She said in her video: “I’m at the point where when I’m walking, my knees are hurting. I can’t run because that’s just crazy. I can’t … even walking down the stairs really hurts.
“My last doctor’s appointment, they said my cholesterol is a bit high, so that’s how I know that I’m just like [I need to make changes]. I feel like my main thing is just making sure that I feel really good in my own body, and that I’m healthy.”
