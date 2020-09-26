Keira Knightley's five-year-old daughter is obsessed with The Beatles and she is particularly taken with Sir Paul McCartney, 78.
Keira Knightley's daughter is obsessed with The Beatles.
The 35-year-old actress - who has Edie, five and Delilah, 12 months, with husband James Righton - explained that her eldest daughter is particularly taken with Sir Paul McCartney, 78.
She told The Daily Mail: ''It is really obsessive. She knows all of the four films. I am a fan of The Beatles, but the films are not that great, but we watch them on a loop. 'Hard Day's Night' -- she knows all the words.
''Paul McCartney is her big one. Every time he comes on the screen she just screams.''
Meanwhile, Keira recently revealed she wasn't ready for Delilah to start walking during the Covid-19 lockdown.
She said: ''We went into lockdown when [Delilah] was about six months, so she's had a very strange life. And that sort of involved my then-four-year-old, who turned five in lockdown, running around [her baby sister] a lot, because we couldn't go out.
''The baby, who I thought would be [sitting] and very easy to look after for quite a while, at nine months, just decided to get up and start walking.''
The 'Atonement' star joked that she ''didn't even think'' her child walking at nine months old ''was possible'', as ''it didn't look physically possibly'' because of the size of her feet.
She added: ''Big butts and tiny little feet. I think, at any other point, if we hadn't been locked down, I would've been like, 'Whoa, my kid's a genius!' And as it was, I was just like, 'Sit the f*** down. We are not ready for this, as well.' ''
Keira also insisted Delilah ''didn't crawl at all'' and instead just skipped straight to walking.
During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she quipped: ''We put her on her belly to crawl and she'd look at you like, 'What the f*** are you doing? I'm not doing this.' ''
