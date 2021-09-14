Comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key has been cast in 'Wonka'.
Keegan-Michael Key is set to star in 'Wonka'.
The 50-year-old star - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Lion King', 'Pitch Perfect 2', 'Toy Story 4' and Apple TV+ series 'Schmigadoon' - has reportedly been cast in the upcoming musical blockbuster.
As revealed by Variety, Key will join Timothee Chalamet - who has been cast as the chocolatier himself - in what is set to be a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.
Plot details and the actor's role are being kept under wraps, but fans shouldn't expect to see Charlie Bucket or his fellow golden ticket winners in the movie.
Chalamet will play the inventor and chocolate maker in his younger days, before he became the beloved character seen in Roald Dahl’s popular 1964 children’s book, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
‘Wonka’ will look at the character’s adventures before he opens his chocolate factory, with song and dance numbers reportedly set to be included as well, meaning Timothee will need to show off his musical skills.
The film is being helmed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, while David Heyman is producing.
Chalamet will become the third star to play Willy Wonka on the big screen, after the late Gene Wilder first brought the character to life in 1971’s ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’, before Johnny Depp played the role in the Tim Burton-directed 2005 film ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
Warner Bros. have been working on the movie for a number of years, and they previously considered the likes of Tom Holland, Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller for the iconic role.
Eventually, they cast Chalamet, with Key now set to join him.
‘Wonka’ is currently slated for a March 2023 release in cinemas.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
An entertaining hybrid of satirical comedy and action thriller, this madcap adventure swerves wildly between...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
WARNING THIS IS THE RED BAND TRAILER.The Griswolds return to Walley World - only this...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...