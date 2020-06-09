Keanu Reeves has revealed that Lana Wachowski's ''beautiful script'' persuaded him to reprise his role as Neo for 'The Matrix 4'.
Keanu Reeves returned for 'The Matrix 4' because of Lana Wachowski's ''beautiful script''.
The 55-year-old actor is reprising his role as Neo in the sci-fi action flick - the first movie in the franchise for 18 years - and admits that he relished the chance to tackle the ''wonderful story'' and work with Lana once again.
When asked what convinced him to return for the movie, Keanu told Empire magazine: ''Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me.
''That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.''
Carrie-Anne Moss is also returning to the franchise in the role of Trinity and admits that she ''never thought'' that a fourth 'Matrix' film would be made.
The 52-year-old actress explained: ''I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all.
''When it was brought to me in the way it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting.''
'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski has helped out on action sequences for the film and hinted that fans will ''love'' the flick.
He said of Wachowski: ''She always kind of one-ups you and that's a challenge. She's probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I've ever worked with ... If you love the Matrix trilogy, you're going to love what she's doing because she's brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want.''
