Keanu Reeves has revealed that he has missed working with Lilly Wachowski on 'The Matrix 4'.
The 55-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming 'The Matrix 4', although Lilly - who directed the previous three movies with sister Lana - has not returned for the latest installment after revealing that she had lost interest in working in the sci-fi genre, much to the disappointment of Keanu.
Discussing Lilly on Variety's 'The Big Ticket' podcast, he said: ''I miss her. I miss her not being here but I get it as well.
Lilly, who came out as transgender in 2016 and was previously known as Andy - previously revealed that the films stemmed from her ''seething rage'' and ''oppression'' she felt before her gender transition.
The 52-year-old filmmaker said: ''['The Matrix'] was born out of a lot of anger and a lot of rage, and it's rage at capitalism and corporatised structure and forms of oppression.
''The bubbling, seething rage within me was about my own oppression, that I [was forcing] myself to remain in the closet.''
Production on 'The Matrix 4' resumed earlier this month after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and Keanu revealed that production in Germany is currently going smoothly.
The 'John Wick' star explained: ''I'm here in Berlin, and everybody who's working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg studios.
''The protocols are in place. They're effective. The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I'm really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody's been OK.
''We're about three weeks in. The writers (David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon) and the director have come up with a beautiful, beautiful story. It's really thrilling to be making a 'Matrix' movie.''
